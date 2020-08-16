'Such a thrill:' 40 of the world's best waterskiers showcased skills in Oconomowoc in weekend tourney

If you break it down into its most basic form, water skiing is just that, skiing on water, but the sport is way more complex. Some of the world's best skiers came together in Oconomowoc for a weekend tournament -- the first in the COVID era.

"I mean, it's pretty wild," said Tony Drake, director of the Stillwaters Pro Team Challenge. "You're seeing the best of the best. We have people jumping over 200 feet, so they're literally taking off like an airplane.

Stillwaters Pro Team Challenge

"You see them doing flips and all these tote tricks, so it's really exciting," said Nate Smith, world record holder in men's slalom skiing.

The Stillwaters Pro Team Challenge featured 40 of the world's best waterskiers in Oconomowoc Aug. 14-16.

Tony Drake

"It's such a thrill and honor," said Drake. "To have them right here in Wisconsin is a sure treat."

"It's really exciting," said Smith. "It's really fun to come watch as a spectator."

As much of a treat as it was for fans, it was equally as exciting for the athletes themselves.

Regina Jaquess

"With the pandemic, we haven't really been able to have many tournaments," said Regina Jaquess, world record holder in women's slalom skiing. "Pro events haven't really been going on. This is our first pro event of the 2020 season. I love coming up to Wisconsin."

Jaquess was among the many talented waterskiers in attendance. She took home wins in the slalom, jump and overall on Sunday afternoon, and also set a world record in the overall.

"It's been incredible to get a first pro win under the belt," said Jaquess. "It's late in the season, but this is our first pro event, so I'll take the win."

Stillwaters Pro Team Challenge

So what does waterskiing consist of? There's the slalom, where you ski around a six-buoy course, the jump, where the furthest jump wins and the trick event, where waterskiers have two 20-second passes to complete a variety of tricks.

"For the athletes who are doing all three, slalom, trick and jump, three very different disciplines, so it's really tough because they really have to train, in essence, in three different sports," said Drake.

Stillwaters Pro Team Challenge

While there's still competition among the waterskiers, at the end of the day, there's also a big sense of camaraderie.

"All the skiers, we're all friendly and approachable," said Smith. "Same thing with outsiders and spectators."

As the sport continues to gain exposure, this weekend event also helped out the younger waterskiers.

"You see the juniors that they had here, see the kids get out on the water," said Jaquess. "They just love it, and that's our future of our sport."