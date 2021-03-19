Steve Wojciechowski out as Marquette men's basketball coach

article

Steve Wojciechowski is out as Marquette men's basketball coach after seven seasons, the university announced on Friday, March 19.

A statement from Bill Scholl, VP & Director of Athletics reads as follows:

"After a thorough evaluation of our program over the last week, which included multiple conversations with Steve, I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program," said Scholl. "I'm confident that our history of success and our commitment to developing young men who are leaders on and off the court will attract the highest caliber of coaching talent. I want to thank Steve for his dedication to our student-athletes, and for how he represented our men's basketball program and the university. We wish Steve, Lindsay, Jack and Charlie nothing but the best in the future."

Steve Wojciechowski

Wojciechowski went 128-95 (.574) in seven seasons as head coach at Marquette, including two NCAA tournament appearances, with a BIG EAST Conference record of 59-68 (.465). The Golden Eagles went 13-14 this season.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

A news release says the transition costs and obligations related to the change in coaching leadership will be paid for entirely by Intercollegiate Athletics.

The university indicated it will immediately begin a national search for the next head men's basketball coach.