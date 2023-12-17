St. John's senior aspires to be top Raiders athlete, pilot

article

Summer camp did wonders for St. John's Northwestern Academy senior, who was inspired to pursue a dream after attending them.

Now his drive has led to a pair of national championships. That's why he's this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"They call it the gantlet, a lot of weight carrying, a lot of running," said William Braunschweig. "I describe it as track combined with CrossFit, kind of just put together and on steroids."

William Braunschweig competes in the Junior ROTC Raiders program.

It's as grueling as one might imagine, but the senior loves it.

"There's a lot of pride in being a Raider at St John's," he said. "It's well known."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

When Braunschweig isn't putting his body through Raiders competitions, you can find him flying.

"I have an uncle who's a pilot, and he flies general aviation, and I've always been super interested in it," Braunschweig said. "Through the school, they have an aviation program, so I'm taking ground school here. I've been able to get about 15 hours, so I'm getting close on starting my solo journey and leaning into my private pilot's license."

Braunschweig says it's all about family for him.

"I have a long family history here," he said. "My grandfather worked here for about 30 years in the infirmary. So, as a family, I'm the first Braunschweig to actually attend the school."