Spring football kicked off on Friday night after several local teams elected to postpone fall seasons.

Whitnall 28, Nathan Hale 19

Greenfield 35, Cudahy 14

Brown Deer 30, West Allis Central 8

Mil. Lutheran 20, Pius XI 14

Racine Horlick 16, Racine Park 6

Greendale 42, Racine Case 6

Jefferson 36, East Troy 16