Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250; ticket sale begins March 6, 2025

The Brief Tickets for the 2025 Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 go on sale starting March 6. The two-day event will include the second-to-last race of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.



Tickets for the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 which races Aug. 23-24 in West Allis go on sale starting Thursday, March 6.

The two-day event will include the second-to-last race of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, along with a highly competitive INDY NXT by Firestone race showcasing the rising stars of the sport. In addition to action on the track, the electric Free Fan Zone built for race fans and Milwaukee Mile enthusiasts alike returns.

Beginning Thursday, March 6 at 10 a.m. CT, 2024 Weekend Passholders will have the first opportunity to purchase 2025 Weekend Passes locking in the exact same seats that they purchased for the 2024 race weekend. This Weekend Passholder exclusive renewal period begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. CT and will run through Wednesday, March 12 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

On Thursday, March 13 at 10 a.m. CT, race fans who purchased Saturday and/or Sunday tickets in 2024 will be invited to an exclusive pre-sale to secure tickets before the public. The 2024 Ticketholder Pre-Sale will run through Monday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m.

The public will be able to secure their seats in the Grandstands beginning on Tuesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. CT. As the second-to-last race of the season plays a pivotal role in the championship chase, tickets will be in high demand as drivers fight for every last point.

In addition to Weekend Passes and Single Day Tickets, Garage Passes, Infield Camping and parking will also be available for purchase during all sales. Etix, accessed through WiStateFair.com , is the only authorized ticket seller for the Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Additionally, the State Fair Ticket Office will be open during select hours for in-person sales and purchase support.