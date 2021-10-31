Shorewood record goal-scorer trying to leave mark before college

He's a goal scoring machine who maybe would have never picked up soccer had he not moved to the U.S. a decade ago. That's what makes the Shorewood senior this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I got into soccer as soon as I moved into the U.S., which was about 11 years ago," said Denis Krioutchenkov. "I was born in Israel, and when we moved here with our family, that's when soccer really caught my attention. And my dad really persuaded me to switch from tennis to soccer because tennis was my first sport."

Tennis was all Denis Krioutchenkov played in Israel, but after terrorist attacks close to home, his family moved to the Milwaukee area.

Once in the U.S., Krioutchenkov's father wanted him to switch to playing soccer, but there was one important person who was feeling hesitant.

"My mom really did not want me to play because she saw all those dirty slide tackles where people broke their ankles, their legs, all of that bad stuff," Krioutchenkov said. "But my dad always loved the game. He used to play in Russia semi-pro. And from there, once we moved here, my dad just really persuaded my mom to let me play."

Krioutchenkov impressed coaches and became a vital piece of the Greyhounds 2019 state title run.

Scoring goals has always been his focal point.

"I was definitely shooting to score more than last year, which was 34," said Krioutchenkov. "Sophomore year was 30, so I only want to keep going up. And this year I think I definitely hit my peak scoring 44 goals now and I hope to break 50 by the end of the year."

Krioutchenkov committed to Davidson College in North Carolina, but before he leaves, he wants to win another championship.

Shorewood is two wins away from claiming the Division 3 title and Krioutchenkov owns the school's all-time scoring record with 52 goals and counting.