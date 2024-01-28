Shorewood junior provides experience as she 'feeds the babies'

This star athlete won a state championship in Alabama and then moved back to Wisconsin.

Serinity Metcalfe said her confidence, humility and experience are helping her lead Shorewood.

That's what makes her this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"What made me get into basketball is it just was my go-to," said Metcalfe. "I moved from Milwaukee to Alabama my fifth grade year and ever since then, it just been like my go-to, like, hitting the gym just been my therapy."

Metcalfe won a state championship her freshman year in Alabama.

She returned to Wisconsin the following year.

"I just started over," she said.

The Greyhounds lean on Metcalfe, but she said she has a lot to work on.

"I still got things I got to handle and work on, so I feel like just keep being that leader that I am to the babies," Metcalfe said. "I know they're going to feed off of it. So me keep feeding the ball to them and just being who I am. That'll really get us far."

It got her far in a recent game.

Metcalfe scored 63 points, one point shy of the Wisconsin state record.

"I hustled, the team hustled," she said. "Alright, we're not losing this game. So then I told the babies, I huddled them up. I'm like, we gotta go get this dub. Yes. Afterward, when they mentioned it to me, I was like, whoa. Like, I didn't even know I scored 63 points. But knowing that I did it was it an honor."