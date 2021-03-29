Shaka Smart 'excited' to become a part of the Marquette family

Shaka Smart was introduced as the 18th men's basketball head coach in Marquette history on Monday.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the Marquette nation," said Smart.

The 43-year-old takes over a Golden Eagles program which has not won an NCAA tournament game since 2013 in only two appearances during that stretch.

"You can't possibly overstate what a great fit he is for this storied program," said Marquette Director of Athletics Bill Scholl. "He is smart, he is thoughtful, he is principled and he can coach."

Smart spent the last six seasons with the University of Texas where he went 109-86, 0-3 in three NCAA tournament appearances and won the 2019 NIT Championship.

"He is a man of tremendous character and he cares about personal relationships," said Marquette President Michael Lovell "He is an excellent fit for our basketball program."