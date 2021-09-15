Ryder Cup in Sheboygan sold out, shops open to public before it

The Ryder Cup in Sheboygan is sold out, but there's still a chance to see the grounds without a ticket. The shops will be open to the public during the weekend before the tournament, which is set for Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26.

It's technically a tent, but inside, it doesn't feel like it.

"It’s a lot to even comprehend the size of it, so it’s always great to see people walk in and kind of gasp at it," said Michael Quirk, senior director, PGA merchandising and licensing.

There is enough golf memorabilia to fill a football field in the 60,000 square foot building To get an idea of how big that is, they set up a maze for people to get to the front of the check-out line, with thousands expected throughout the weekend.

Before the tournament, the shops will be open to the public Friday through Monday, Sept. 17-20; no ticket or credential required. On Friday and Saturday, people can snap a photo with the Ryder Cup trophy.

"You cannot do that next week. Even myself, and as long as I’ve been doing this, I’m only with the trophy as much as the public is for these grand openings," said Quirk.

There's only one trophy, and an opportunity that may only happen once in Wisconsin.

"It’s really once-in-a-lifetime for a lot of people, so with that comes, of course, a really once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Quirk.