Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits made possible with 4K volunteers

The Ryder Cup is made possible with the help of thousands of volunteers from all over the world.

There's a volunteer tent at Whistling Straits for the 4,000 volunteers for the Ryder Cup, but you'll find them all throughout the course. Some FOX6 News talked with said it's a privilege to take part.

Walking around Whistling Straits, you'll notice a lot of red white and blue windbreakers. Look closer, and you'll notice they have a red volunteer lanyard around their neck.

"This is our fourth event working for the PGA as volunteers," said Craig Brooks.

Craig Brooks and his brother, Tom, live in different states; Craig in Wisconsin, and Tom in Minnesota. Volunteering is a way for them to re-connect.

"I don’t think it’d be as much fun if I didn’t have my brother along with me. I really don’t," said Tom Brooks.

The brothers are just two out of 4,000 volunteers. Around 30,000 people applied for the opportunity, as volunteers see the course from a different angle.

"You get access to the course and to the professional players that you don’t get as a regular spectator," said Linda Carpenter.

This year, Craig and Tom are tasked with helping people with disabilities navigate Whistling Straits; a chance to help make sure everyone has access to the game they love.

"We both enjoy the game," said Tom Brooks. "We both play about the same. Not very good, but we play. It gives us a lot of privilege to be out here and help people watching the games."

While volunteers traveled from all over, plenty are from southeast Wisconsin.