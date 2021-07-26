Aaron Rodgers, Packers' tensions appear to be cooling: report

article

Aaron Rodgers’ apparent icy relationship with the Green Bay Packers may be thawing.

The reigning NFL MVP has indicated to those close to him he will play for the Packers in 2021 amid a summer-long drama that saw the quarterback take a shot at the culture in the organization, the NFL Network reported Monday, citing sources. Rodgers has yet to appear in any of the Packers’ offseason activities.

Furthermore, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy told shareholders again on Monday the organization wants him back.

"We want him back. We're committed to him for 2021 and beyond. He's our leader and we're looking forward to winning another Super Bowl," he said, via ESPN .

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Murphy said dealing with Rodgers’ situation was "challenging" but wanted to focus on the good he’s done for the organization.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst also addressed Packers’ shareholders. Rodgers reportedly wanted the organization to get rid of Gutekunst, but Green Bay had expressed support for the executive.

"We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representatives to resolve the issues [Rodgers has raised], and we are hopeful for a positive resolution," Gutekunst said .

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Rodgers has never publicly asked for a trade just alluded to an issue with the culture of the organization. He’s expressed love for his teammates but didn’t express his faith in the front office.

Green Bay has been adamant about keeping Rodgers throughout the spring and summer.