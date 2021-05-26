The Match: Rodgers, Brady tee off with DeChambeau, Mickelson

article

Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and reigning Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will face off on the links this summer.

The pair of passers will compete in an upcoming edition of The Match – pairing with the passers with PGA pros Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, and Phil Mickelson, the 2021 PGA Champion, for charity.

With a focus on the importance of supporting community, Capital One’s The Match will include donations made to Feeding America, among additional charitable beneficiaries.

Turner Sports will exclusively televise the event, to be held Tuesday, July 6 with coverage beginning at 4 p.m. CT from Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. Coverage will also include interactive social and digital content through Bleacher Report and House of Highlights.

Phil Mickelson celebrates after winning the 2021 PGA Championship on May 23, 2021. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Live event coverage airing on TNT will again feature access with all players having open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with other golfers and the broadcast commentators. More information on the live production, including the commentator team, will be shared leading up to the event.

The Match

The competition format will be modified alternate shot match play with six-time Major Champion Mickelson reuniting with seven-time Super Bowl Champion and three-time NFL MVP Brady against first-time participants in DeChambeau, the PGA TOUR’s current FedEx Cup leader, and Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion.

Mickelson, a two-time winner of The Match, paired with Brady for last May’s Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity event. Most recently, Mickelson teamed with Charles Barkley to pull off one of golf’s biggest upsets, besting Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change in November.

The Brady-Mickelson team wasted no time Wednesday firing up some trash talk.

A Jack Nicklaus signature course, The Reserve at Moonlight Basin is set on the northwest side of Montana’s iconic Lone Park and is considered one of the most breathtaking settings in golf. The Reserve’s 8,000-yard private course – with a 7,500-foot elevation – is surrounded by some of the most picturesque scenery in Montana, and at the centerpiece is a 777-yard, par 5, 17th hole.

The Match is a sanctioned PGA TOUR event.