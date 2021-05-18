Rodgers in Hawaii amid Packers drama, TMZ reports

Aaron Rodgers escaped to Hawaii with fiancee Shailene Woodley amid drama with the Green Bay Packers, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, the two were spotted touching down in Oahu on Monday as Rodgers' problems with the Packers continue to rage on.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has reiterated his hope that he’d get to continue working with Rodgers this season while offering no news on the quarterback’s status.

"I’ve got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way," LaFleur said Friday after the opening workout of the Packers’ rookie minicamp.

"We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that and, you know, we’ll continue to work at it each and every day."

After ESPN reported just before the draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to Green Bay, Packers CEO Mark Murphy posted a column on the team’s website in which he said "this is an issue that we’ve been working on for several months." Murphy acknowledged that he, Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur had met with Rodgers "on a number of occasions" during the offseason.

Gutekunst has indicated he doesn't plan to trade Rodgers, who has three years remaining on his contract. LaFleur said after the draft that he "can’t fathom" Rodgers not being in Green Bay.

For more, check out TMZ.com.