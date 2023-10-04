Road America 2024 season schedule announced

article

Road America unveiled on Wednesday, Oct. 4 its tentative 2024 schedule.

According to a news release, the season starts in style with the SVRA Spring Vintage Festival Weekend from May 17 to May 19. This nostalgic celebration pays homage to classic cars and the racing heritage that has captivated generations.

MotoAmerica Superbikes and Vintage MotoFest is set for May 31 to June 2.

The NTT INDYCAR Series Grand Prix is scheduled from June 6 to June 9. This event gathers the finest open-wheel racers from around the globe.

Mid-June ushers in the WeatherTech Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints from June 21 to June 23. This tradition spotlights grassroots racing talent and an eclectic array of vehicles.

The Trans Am Speed Tour Weekend roars into action from June 28 to June 30. This event features iconic American muscle cars battling it out on the track.

July brings the WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman from July 11 to July 14. Historic racing machines take center stage, paying homage to the golden era of motorsports.

August heats up with the IMSA SportsCar Weekend August 1-4 and the Fanatec GT SportsCar Weekend August 16-18. Fans can witness cutting-edge sports car technology and intense competition on Road America's iconic circuit.

The Ariens Art on Wheels Vintage Weekend featuring VSCDA Sept. 13-15 adds an artistic flair to the racing scene. It blends vintage cars with the world of art.

The grand finale, the SCCA National Championship Runoffs Oct. 4-6, promises an adrenaline-packed spectacle. Competitors nationwide will vie for championship glory in various classes, bringing the season to a thrilling close.

Road America's season pass is the most affordable way to attend all the events, with over 50 days of action. The season pass is available at an advance price of only $570. January 1 through June 1, 2024, the price for a season pass is $655. Each season pass provides admission, special events, and incentives for club events - details are available at roadamerica.com/season-pass.

Anyone 16 and under gets in FREE when accompanied by a paying adult at the gate. For full event details and information, visit roadamerica.com.