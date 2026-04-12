Report: Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh stepping down for Big Ten role

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The Brief Chris McIntosh is reportedly stepping down as Wisconsin athletic director. McIntosh hired Luke Fickell in 2022 after firing Paul Chryst and bypassing Jim Leonhard. Wisconsin is 16-21 under Fickell as the Badgers face a leadership change.



Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh is reportedly stepping down to take a position with the Big Ten Conference, according to Todd Milewski of BadgerExtra.

What we know:

Milewski reported Sunday, April 12, that McIntosh plans to leave his role to join the conference in a newly created deputy commissioner position.

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McIntosh is considered a "true Badger," having played football at Wisconsin after graduating from Pewaukee High School before becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick. He later returned to Madison and became athletic director in July 2021 following the retirement of Barry Alvarez.

McIntosh’s decision to break from traditional University of Wisconsin ties as football coach shifted public perception. In 2022, he fired head coach Paul Chryst and bypassed interim coach Jim Leonhard, hiring Luke Fickell instead.

Wisconsin is 16-21 under Fickell, a stretch that has drawn scrutiny toward both the coach and athletic department leadership.

The reported departure comes as the landscape of college athletics continues to evolve, leaving Wisconsin with an important opening to fill.

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