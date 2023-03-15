Radio legend labels Aaron Rodgers 'a diva' after 'wish-list' report surfaces

article

Aaron Rodgers has yet to make an official decision as to what he wants to do – retire from the NFL after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers or potentially accept a trade with the New York Jets.

Signs have appeared to point to the latterm as the Jets appeared to agree to meet at least one of the quarterback’s demands on his reported "wish-list." New York and wide receiver Allen Lazard reportedly agreed to a four-year deal on Tuesday as Rodgers continued to mull his decision.

However, Chris Russo, a radio legend in New York City, was over the situation. He made his point clear on his radio show, "Mad Dog Unleashed" on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio.

"Can Aaron Rodgers come to New York without a bunch of demands? Can Aaron Rodgers, for once in his life, make a decision quickly and succinctly, without being such a diva?" Russo asked rhetorically, via the New York Post.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Russo said Rodgers should be thanking the Jets that a "team on the rise wants you."

"Now we got Rodgers, who before he comes, and he’s got nowhere to go right now — Green Bay wants him out! — Rodgers is going to sit there and tell the Jets, ‘I’d like to get this, this, this, this and this, and oh by the way, I know he’s a pain in the ass, but let’s see if you can get OBJ in here, too,’" Russo said.

Two reports over the last week have indicated the deal between the Packers and Jets was done.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Maybe the NFL world will know more on Wednesday, as Rodgers is scheduled to be on "The Pat McAfee Show" at 1 p.m. ET.