Pulaski High School's Lukas Barnes is a 3-sport athlete

Lukas Barnes, a senior at Milwaukee's Pulaski High School, is a three-sport athlete. He's been competing with Special Olympics for 10 years. Now he's a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Barnes plays basketball, football and softball -- collaborating with adults and teammates.

He loves football and watches the NFL and UCLA on television. When he takes the field himself, Barnes plays wide receiver and running back. Barnes said his favorite memory is his dad, a coach, for teaching him to play football.

Barnes' favorite hobbies include painting with his dad and building model cars.

He is part of Pulaski's School-to-Work Transition Program and has gotten some jobs.