Peter Feigin stepping down as Bucks President; Josh Glessing to take over

article

The Brief Peter Feigin is stepping down as Milwaukee Bucks President after a 12-year tenure. Josh Glessing, a Wisconsin native and former Haslam Sports Group executive with ties to the franchise, will take over team business operations. Glessing and Feigin will work together over the coming months to maintain the organization's business growth and community impact.



Peter Feigin is stepping down from his role as Milwaukee Bucks President, and Josh Glessing will take over.

Peter Feigin's impact

The backstory:

Since joining the Bucks in 2014, Feigin has played a pivotal role in transforming the franchise both on and off the court.

Under his leadership, the organization experienced unprecedented growth, highlighted by the 2021 NBA Championship, record-setting business performance, the team’s rebrand, and the elevation of the Bucks as a global sports and entertainment force.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

"Serving as President of the Milwaukee Bucks has been the honor of my professional life," said Feigin. "Together with our ownership group, partners, players, and an incredible staff, we built something truly special for this city and state. I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished and confident that the organization is in tremendous shape."

Related article

Josh Glessing stepping up

What's next:

Josh Glessing, who served as the Chief of Strategy & Development of Haslam Sports Group (HSG), takes over as Bucks President and will oversee team business operations. Glessing will work closely with Feigin during the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.

Glessing, a Wisconsin native, has been with the Bucks for more than a decade, most recently leading HSG’s transaction of its investment into the Bucks in 2023. Before HSG, Glessing worked at Goldman Sachs in its global sports and entertainment investment banking practice, where he worked with Bucks ownership in the financing of Fiserv Forum.

Beginning in 2023, Glessing spent two seasons as the interim President of Business for the MLS’ Columbus Crew, overseeing business operations, strategy, partnerships, and venue management, playing a key role in the organization’s sustained growth and innovation.

What they're saying:

"I am grateful to HSG and the Bucks ownership group for entrusting me with this extraordinary opportunity," Glessing said. "I was born a Bucks fan and I don’t need to learn what this team means to Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin. I have known it my entire life. The Bucks have an exceptional foundation, and I look forward to continuing to build on our success while staying true to our commitment to winning, providing best-in-class experiences for our fans, and delivering meaningful impact for the community."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We thank Peter for his vision, energy, and relentless commitment that reshaped the Milwaukee Bucks and set a new standard for the NBA in his 12 years," said Bucks majority owners Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, and Jamie Dinan. "In Josh, we are bringing in a leader who has been an important part of that success, and this transition reflects both continuity and confidence in the future of our organization."

Glessing and his wife, Sarah, also a Wisconsin native, have two children, Greta and Charlie. Glessing was named to Sports Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 class of 2024, a prestigious award for executives and other decision-makers who represent the present and future of the sports industry.