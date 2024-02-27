2024 Packers season ticket prices rise; preseason and regular season

article

The Green Bay Packers announced plans on Tuesday, Feb. 27 for a price increase on stadium bowl tickets for the 2024 season.

Regular-season tickets will increase between $4 and $10 per game, depending on location. Preseason ticket prices, which are roughly half of regular-season prices, will increase between $2 and $5 per game.

A news release said invoices were sent to Season Ticket Holders and are available now to view and pay online. The invoices include a brochure which outlines the new pricing and previews next season’s home opponents.

The 2024 season, which will be the fourth under the 17-game schedule, will see the Packers host nine regular-season games and one preseason contest. Home opponents include the AFC’s Colts, Texans and Dolphins, the NFC’s Saints, Cardinals and defending conference champion 49ers, and division foes the Bears, Lions and Vikings.

As previously announced, the Gold package will receive the ninth regular-season game this year, the first year the ninth game will be hosted at Lambeau Field. Green package Season Ticket Holders will receive their typical allotment of regular-season games (six) and will also receive this year’s preseason game.

The next time Lambeau Field hosts the ninth game, the Green package will receive the ninth game and the Gold package will receive the preseason game. More information about how the 17-game NFL schedule impacts Season Ticket Holders is available at packers.com/tickets.

Pricing breakdown

Variable pricing again will be used for preseason and regular-season games. With the increases, tickets in respective areas in 2024 will cost: