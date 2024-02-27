Cherry Starr, wife of Packers legend Bart Starr, dies at 89

article

Cherry Starr, the wife of late Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr, has died. She was 89 years old.

A message from the Starr Children's Fund said Cherry passed away peacefully at her Birmingham, Alabama home. Bart Starr passed away in 2019 at the age of 85; he had been in poor health after a pair of strokes and a heart attack.

Cherry Starr (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Starrs helped to co-found Rawhide Youth Services in New London to help at-risk and troubled boys throughout the state in 1965. They also served as honorary chairpersons of the Vince Lombardi Classic for 44 years, retiring in 2014. They helped to raise more than $16 million to help fight cancer.

The Starr Children's Fund said Cherry was originally from Ohio but attended high school in Alabama. She attended Auburn University and married Bart, who attended the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa, where they lived before moving to Green Bay.