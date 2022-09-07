Packers season opener against Vikings in Minnesota; only on FOX6

The Green Bay Packers venture to Minnesota on Sunday, Sept. 11 to take on the Vikings in the 2022 regular season opener. It is just the second time ever that Green Bay has played at Minnesota in Week 1.

Breaking down the game

According to Packers.com, this is the fourth straight year and the eighth time in the last ten seasons Green Bay has started the season on the road. It is also the fourth time in the last five years that Green Bay has opened the season with an NFC North opponent.

Of the past 39 regular-season meetings between the teams, 25 of those games have been decided by seven

points or less. The Packers have a 30-30 record in away games against the Vikings, including wins at Minnesota in two of the last three seasons.

Through 122 meetings, which includes two postseason contests (1-1), the Packers hold a 64-56-3 edge over

the Vikings in the all-time series.

One more note, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has posted a 100-plus passer rating in 12 straight divisional games. Over that span he has completed 277 of 377 (73.5 pct.) passes for 3,238 yards, 38 TDs, zero INTs and a passer rating of 132.7.