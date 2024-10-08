The Brief Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he had a "productive" meeting with receiver Romeo Doubs. The team suspended the third-year players for Sunday's game against the Rams. LaFleur called the situation "a pretty isolated incident."



The Green Bay Packers managed to pull out a road win in a week when their receiving depth took a major hit.

They’re hopeful they’ll be stronger in that area moving forward.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he had a "productive" meeting with Romeo Doubs and expects the third-year receiver to be back with the team when it returns to practice Wednesday. The Packers handed Doubs a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team after he didn’t attend practice on Thursday or Friday.

"It’s a pretty isolated incident," said LaFleur, who didn’t go into details about his conversation with Doubs. "This has not happened with him before and I don’t expect it to happen moving forward."

Romeo Doubs (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The receiving depth was one of the Packers’ biggest strengths heading into the season, but Green Bay (3-2) suddenly had a shortage of targets Sunday with Doubs suspended and Christian Watson out because of an ankle injury.

The Packers’ leading receiver in their 24-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams was tight end Tucker Kraft with four catches for 88 yards. Jayden Reed was the top wideout, with four catches for 78 yards, but Green Bay's other wideouts combined for just 46 yards receiving.

Jordan Love went 15 of 26 for 224 yards – including two touchdown passes to Kraft – but he also threw his first career pick-6. Love has thrown five interceptions in his three starts this season.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It just comes down to being smart with the ball, and I’ve got to do a better job with that," Love said after the game.

That interception total is noteworthy because Love had done such a good job of avoiding turnovers during his late-season surge last year that earned him a four-year, $220 million contract extension this summer. Love threw 21 touchdown passes with only one interception during a nine-game stretch that concluded with the Packers’ 48-32 wild-card playoff upset of Dallas.

"I think all quarterbacks kind of go through this," LaFleur said Monday. "We’ve just got to continue to encourage (him) to take what’s there. He’s always wanted to push the ball down the field, which I respect. One thing we always talk about is sometimes you’ve got to earn the right to throw it down the field."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

What's working

For the second straight week, the Packers outplayed a team in the second half. After nearly coming all the way back from a 28-0 deficit (it was 28-7 at halftime) in a 31-29 loss to Minnesota, the Packers beat the Rams by outscoring them 14-6 after halftime. They forced two more turnovers Sunday and turned both into touchdowns. They have an NFL-leading 14 takeaways this season.

The offense showcased its big-play ability, with Love throwing a 53-yard completion to Jayden Reed that set up one touchdown plus a 66-yard completion to Kraft.

What needs work

The offense remains hit-or-miss. In the first half, the Packers scored just 10 points. They punted on two straight fourth-quarter drives, giving the Rams the ball with a chance to win in the closing minutes.

The Packers allowed the Rams to rush for 134 yards on 28 carries. Kyren Williams gained 102 yards on 22 attempts.

Stock up

Safety Xavier McKinney intercepted a pass for the fifth straight game and recovered a fumble that Kingsley Enagbare forced. McKinney actually has an interception in six consecutive games, if you count the one he picked off for the New York Giants in their 2023 season finale. The only other players since 1990 to have an interception in six straight games were Carolina’s Doug Evans (2001), Minnesota’s Brian Russell (2003) and Dallas’ Trevon Diggs (2021).

Rookie safety Evan Williams again demonstrated his knack for delivering with the game on the line when he provided the coverage on Matthew Stafford’s fourth-and-5 incompletion to Colby Parkinson that sealed Green Bay’s victory. The fourth-round pick also recovered an onside kick and intercepted a Hail Mary pass in Green Bay’s 16-10 victory over Indianapolis.

Stock down

Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was targeted seven times but caught just two passes for 20 yards. He has 10 receptions on 29 targets this season, whereas he caught 39 passes on 58 targets as a rookie last year.

Defensive lineman Rashan Gary has gone four straight games without a sack. His lone sack came in a season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Injuries

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (quadriceps/groin) missed a second straight game. Rookie offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder) sat out a third consecutive game. Wide receiver Christian Watson (ankle) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (ankle) also were out.

Key number: 400/100

Jayden Reed had 78 yards receiving and 19 rushing against the Rams, bringing his season totals to 414 yards receiving and 110 rushing. He’s the third player in the Super Bowl era and sixth player ever to have at least 400 yards receiving and 100 yards rushing in the first five games. The others are Washington’s Wilbur Moore (1943), the New York Giants’ Frank Gifford (1959), Philadelphia’s Timmy Brown (1965), San Francisco’s Paul Hofer (1980) and San Francisco’s Roger Craig (1985).

Next steps

The Packers return home to face the Arizona Cardinals, who are coming off a 24-23 victory at San Francisco.