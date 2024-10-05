Packers suspend Romeo Doubs for 1 game due to 'detrimental conduct'

article

The Brief: Packers Wide Receiver Romeo Doubs has been suspended for one game. Brian Gutekunst said the suspension came after his [Doubs] "decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team." The Packers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in California.



The Green Bay Packers suspended WR Romeo Doubs for one game due to ‘conduct detrimental to the team.’

The Packers signed CB Robert Rochell from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated FB Andrew Beck from the practice squad to the active roster.

"Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week’s game," said Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst. "His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action. While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team, and we look forward to welcoming him back next week."

Rochell has been on the Packers’ practice squad this entire season and has appeared in two games as a gameday elevation. Overall, he has played in 39 regular-season games with five starts for the Los Angeles Rams (2021-22) and Green Bay Packers (2023-24).

Doubs' record

Doubs has 12 catches for 169 yards and no touchdowns through Green Bay’s first four games this season after he had 59 receptions for 674 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He capped his 2023 season by catching a combined 10 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown in the Packers’ two playoff games.

He has spent his entire three-year career with the Packers, who selected him out of Nevada in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

Packers schedule

The Packers travel to California to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.