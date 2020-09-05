Packers release WR Jake Kumerow, 21 others; initial 53-man roster set

The Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Sept. 5 released 22 players and placed four others on reserve or injury-related lists as the team announced its 53-man roster for the start of the season.

Among the players released were wide receiver Jake Kumerow -- a UW-Whitewater alumnus -- and 2019 draft pick Dexter Williams, a running back. The team also released offensive lineman Alex Light, tight end Evan Baylis and wide receiver Darius Shepherd. A full list of players released is available below.

Linebacker Curtis Bolton was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak and running back Patrick Taylor were placed on the reserve non-football/injury list. Defensive lineman Treyvon Hester and cornerback Will Sunderland were added to the waived/injured list.

The Packers begin the season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Minnesota Vikings on the road. They play their first home game on Sept. 20 against the Detroit Lions.