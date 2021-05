Packers release 2021 schedule, NFL's 4th toughest

article

The Packers and the NFL released the 2021 regular season schedule on Wednesday night.

Green Bay will play six prime time or national island games with four of those being played at Lambeau Field. The Packers will take the field three times on Sunday night, one time on Thursday night, one time on Monday night and will host the Browns on Christmas day.

Based on last year's records, the Packers have the fourth toughest schedule in the league, behind the Steelers, Ravens and Bears, all of whom they will face in 2021.

Week 1: Sunday, September 12 at Saints , 3:25 p.m., FOX6

Week 2: Monday, September 20 vs. Lions , 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 3: Sunday, September 26 at 49ers , 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 4: Sunday, October 3 vs. Steelers , 3:25 p.m., CBS

Week 5: Sunday, October 10 at Bengals , Noon, FOX6

Week 6: Sunday, October 17 at Bears , Noon, FOX6

Week 7: Sunday, October 24 vs. Washington , Noon, FOX6

Week 8: Thursday, October 28 at Cardinals , 7:20 p.m., FOX6

Week 9: Sunday, November 7 at Chiefs , 3:25 p.m., FOX6

Week 10: Sunday, November 14 vs. Seahawks , 3:25 p.m., CBS

Week 11: Sunday, November 21 at Vikings , Noon, FOX6

Week 12: Sunday, November 28 vs. Rams , 3:25 p.m., FOX6

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Sunday, December 12 vs. Bears , 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 15: Sunday, December 19 at Ravens , Noon, FOX6

Week 16: Saturday, December 25 vs. Browns , 3:30 p.m., FOX6

Week 17: Sunday, January 2 vs. Vikings , 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 18: Sunday, January 9 at Lions , Noon, FOX6