Packers RB Dillon talks Lions, winning streak, TD celebration

It may have seemed improbable a month ago, but here the Packers are, knocking on the door of another playoff appearance.

On the FOX6 Blitz, FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Packers running back AJ Dillon, who discusses how the team stuck together and how this Sunday Night game with the Lions will be different.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "AJ, Sunday Night Football. Packers and Lions with a chance to punch your tickets to the playoffs. That's quite the way to end the regular season."

AJ Dillon: "It's awesome. You couldn't write a better storybook ending for us right now to come back to Lambeau once again, get the crowd rocking again, and play the Lions for everything we want."

Zhao: "It was a complete team win over the Vikings with touchdowns in all three phases. AJ, another score for you, and I wanted to ask about your orchestral touchdown celebration. You had Aaron Rodgers with a fire air guitar, Aaron Jones with a violin and David Bakhtiari with a saxophone. What did you think of your teammate's skills with their musical instruments?"

Dillon: "It was awesome to go out there and have some fun with it and see everybody in there. Every time I looked, I saw somebody else doing something else. There's Josh Myers playing the triangle. It was awesome."

Zhao: "There was a belief with this team. I know you've stayed positive throughout the season. How was this team able to not let a once 4-8 record spiral even further to now get you to this point where you win, and you're in?"

Dillon: "I think it's just really come from belief. You know, I think we were talking about it for a while there, especially when the momentum wasn't going our favor. We just needed to get that one, just need to get that one win. Through all that, we kind of learned how to stick together. Even when we were losing earlier on in the season, we had that big streak of losses. It was just kind of one of those things where we were like hey, we're going to learn a lot about ourselves right now when things aren't going our way. How do we respond? How do we stick together, what're we about? I think that's really helped us down the stretch here."

Zhao: "The last time you guys faced the Lions, the offense was scoreless in the red zone which led to the team putting up its second-lowest point total of the season. What will be different this time around against a Detroit team that can certainly put up the points?"

Dillon: "We're a lot different team right now than we were then. I mean, so are they too. You gotta give them credit where it's due. They've turned it around for themselves as well, but you know I think, we got great momentum. I think we've got a lot of different guys making plays on offense. I think the defense is playing great and like you said, special teams, scoring and dominating, doing a great job. The team itself and everything we got going, I'm really confident in what we have."

Zhao: "AJ, Matt LaFleur had a message to Packers fans asking them to show up and not sell their tickets to Lions fans. What's your message to the Green and Gold faithful this week?"

Dillon: "Hey, let's just go do it again. Let's go do it again. We felt it, everybody felt it. Having all of Packer nation out there, it was awesome. It was one of the best experiences thus far, but let's make this last game at home, at Lambeau, the best one yet."

The Packers square off with the Lions on Sunday Night Football for a chance to make the playoffs.