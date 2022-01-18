Packers playoff tickets at Admirals game Wednesday

article

The Milwaukee Admirals, much like the fans, are gearing up for the Green Bay Packers playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The Admirals will be giving away two pairs of tickets for the playoff game at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena during the Admirals' game on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

There are two ways for fans to enter to win the tickets:

Scan one of the many QR codes that will be posted around UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and fill out a form to be entered. Fans who choose to enter this way must have submitted the form by 8 p.m. CT.

The Admirals are encouraging fans to wear Packers gear and will choose 10 fans to participate in an on-ice contest during the second intermission for a chance to win

Fans can purchase tickets to any Admirals game by visiting the team's website or calling the team’s office at 414-227-0550.

