Packers players pray for Bills' Damar Hamlin, 'puts life into perspective'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended after the injury.

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

Hamlin was surrounded by stunned players from both teams. The ambulance was on the field four minutes after Hamlin collapsed, with many players in tears, including cornerback Tre’Davious White. The quarterbacks — Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow — embraced.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts while personnel attend to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023.

When Hamlin was taken off the field 16 minutes after he collapsed, the Bills gathered in prayer. He was driven to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin's uniform was cut off, and he appeared to be getting CPR from medical personnel. ESPN reported on its telecast that Hamlin was also given oxygen.

Green Bay Packers players weighed in on social media, offering prayers and concern for Hamlin.