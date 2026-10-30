Packers score: Green bay beats Carolina, Watson returns from hospital

The Brief The Packers beat the Panthers at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. Christian Watson was taken to the hospital but later returned to the game. The World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers made an appearance.



Christian Watson went to the hospital and returned to the game, the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers made an appearance, and the Green Bay Packers beat the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football.

What was the Packers score?

Big picture view:

The Packers beat the Panthers 27-19. Green Bay led 20-10 at halftime but were outscored in the second half.

How did Jordan Love play?

By the numbers:

Jordan Love finished 30-of-41 on pass attempts with 288 yards, three touchdown passes and an interception. Tucker Kraft, Matthew Golden and Josh Jacobs were on the receiving end of those touchdowns.

Christian Watson runs with the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Fied. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Packers stat leaders

Dig deeper:

Aside from Love, here's a look at how the Packers performed in some key statistical areas.

Rushing leader: Josh Jacobs – 21 carries, 39 yards, 1 touchdown

Receiving leader: Christian Watson – 8 receptions, 113 yards

Tackles leader: Evan Williams – 10 tackles (7 solo)

Sacks leader: Brenton Cox, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Ty'Ron Hopper, Barryn Sorrell, Lukas Van Ness, Devonte Wyatt – 1

Turnovers leader: Brenton Cox (FUM), Ty'ron Hopper (INT)

Field goals: Trey Smack – 3-for-4 on extra points, 0-for-0 on field goals

Christian Watson injury

Why you should care:

Packers receiver Christian Watson went to the hospital Thursday night but returned to the field with a broken rib, according to The Associated Press. The injury happened in the second quarter while making a 53-yard catch, and he went to the hospital. He returned to play with extra padding on the broken rib.

What we know:

The Brewers won the World Series at Tampa Bay on Wednesday night, landed in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon and made it to Green Bay for the Packers game – trophy and all!

Image 1 of 4 ▼ GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers lifts the World Series trophy in the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

When do the Packers play next?

What's next:

The Packers visit the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT.