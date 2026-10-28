The Brief The Packers host the Panthers on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT. Carolina beat Green Bay at Lambeau Field last season. FOX6 will simulcast the game in the Milwaukee market and will have special coverage before and after the game.



The Green Bay Packers host the Carolina Panthers for Thursday Night Football, and you can watch the game on FOX6.

Packers on FOX6

How to watch:

FOX6 will simulcast Prime Video Thursday Night Football for free in the Milwaukee market on Thursday night, Oct. 29. That means if you get FOX6 over the air or through a cable or satellite provider, you'll get the game. It's also available for FOX ONE subscribers watching from within FOX6's designated market area.

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Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT. FOX6 News will have a half-hour of special coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. with another hour of special coverage after the game.

Packers vs. Panthers

The backstory:

The Packers are 11-7 against the Panthers in the regular season, including a 5-3 mark at home. The two teams met in the NFC Championship game, which the Packers won en route to their Super Bowl XXXI victory.

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By the numbers:

The Packers are 4-3 after Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions and find themselves in last place in the NFC North. Meanwhile, the Panthers are 3-3 but sit atop the NFC South.

The Packers lost to the Panthers 16-13 at Lambeau Field last November, the only meeting between head coaches Matt LaFleur and Dave Canales. Green Bay has won three of the past four games against Carolina, and each of the past six have been decided by single digits.

Why you should care:

A handful of former Packers now play for the Panthers, including running back AJ Dillon and tackle Rasheed Walker. Carolina associate head coach Darrell Bevell was a Wisconsin Badgers quarterback in the 1990s and was later a member of Green Bay's coaching staff.

Editor's note: This story was updated with a programming correction.

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