Packers, on brink of NFC North title, lead Lions 14-7

Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 37th birthday Dec. 2 and is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, Rodgers is having one of his best seasons for the Green Bay Packers as they close in on winning the NFC North for a seventh time since 2011.

The Packers (9-3) can repeat as division champions with a win on Sunday, Dec. 13 at Detroit (5-7) after Minnesota's 26-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Rodgers under center, the odds of winning are in Green Bay's favor against the Lions because he is 16-5 against them as a starter — and he's playing some of his best football. He has the second-highest quarterback rating of his career, just behind his numbers from his 2011 MVP season and ahead of his production from the 2014 MVP season.

As the game got underway in Detroit Sunday afternoon, Green Bay won the coin toss and opted to defer; the Lions starting with the ball. The Lions scored with about 9:30 left in the first half with a touchdown pass from QB Matthew Stafford to TE TJ Hockenson. The extra point made the score 7-0 Detroit.

A touchdown pass from Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers to WR Davante Adams put Green Bay on the board with 8 minutes left in the first quarter. Mason Crosby's extra point tied the game at 7 all. It was the eighth straight game with a touchdown for Adams, who set a new Packers' record.

As the second quarter got underway, the Packers scored quickly with a touchdown grab by Marques Valdez-Scantling. Mason Crosby's extra point put Green Bay up by 7 with 14:11 remaining in the first half.