Packers' 'Movies at Titletown' begin Aug. 6

The Green Bay Packers announced the return of a community favorite outdoor event – "Movies at Titletown" – now that August is underway.

According to a news release, a variety of family-friendly outdoor movies will be offered on Ariens Hill at Titletown each Friday evening until Sept. 10. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and claim their space on Ariens Hill starting at 5:30 p.m., with the movie beginning each night at 8 p.m.

The event will kick off on Aug. 6, with the movie "Homeward Bound." To learn which movies will be shown each week, please visit the Titletown website.

Each movie night will feature movie-themed activities and food and beverage available for purchase before showtime. The featured presentation will start at dusk, and the event’s schedule is subject to change based on weather.

Movie-goers are reminded of Titletown park policies, which prohibit coolers and glass bottles. Food and beverages are available for purchase in the park. Lawnchair use will be limited to the base of Ariens Hill to help maintain sightlines for all guests.

Guests can also enter to win a Kemps VIP Movie Experience at Titletown that includes front-row seating and an ultimate movie prize package. Weekly winners will be selected starting Aug. 11. Entries can be submitted online.

Up-to-date information about activities and programming also is shared through Titletown’s social media platforms.