Hunters with disabilities: Sign up for fall deer hunt by Sept. 1

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds eligible disabled hunters hoping to participate in the 2021 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities to contact a hunt sponsor to sign up before Sept. 1.

According to a press release, nearly 90 sponsors have enrolled thousands of acres of land across the state for this year's hunt taking place Oct. 2-10, 2021. To participate in the 2021 hunt, hunters should contact sponsors directly.

"We are grateful to the sponsors that provide opportunities for hunters with disabilities," said Wes Ellarson, DNR Assistant Big Game Ecologist. "Giving hunters access to this land is instrumental in making the fall hunt a success and continuing Wisconsin's deer hunting tradition."

Eligible hunters may sign up for one property per year and must possess a gun deer license.

Hunters or assistants must contact sponsors directly to sign up for a hunt and provide their name, contact information and DNR customer ID number. To be eligible, hunters must possess a valid Class A, C or D disabled permit or Class B permit issued for longer than one year, authorizing shooting from a stationary vehicle.