Green Bay Packers lead Philadelphia Eagles 7-3 at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers are looking to soar over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field this Sunday -- a game that marks the Eagles' first visit to Lambeau Field in the month of December.

The Eagles (3-7-1) trail the New York Giants and Washington by half a game in the division as they head to Green Bay for a Sunday matchup with the NFC North-leading Packers (8-3).

While the Eagles are fighting for their playoff lives, the Packers are breezing toward a second straight division title. They own a three-game lead over Chicago and Minnesota in the NFC North and are coming off a 41-25 victory over the Bears.

Philadelphia still has cause for optimism. The Eagles won 34-27 at Green Bay last year, which marked the Packers’ only home loss during a season in which they went 13-3 and reached the NFC championship game.

That makes the Packers wary, regardless of the Eagles’ record.

The Packers won the coin toss and opted to defer -- the Eagles starting with the ball as the matchup got underway Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

The Eagles were the first on the board -- adding a field goal to take a 3-0 lead over Green Bay.

Green Bay got on the board in the second quarter, with a touchdown catch by Davante Adams on fourth down -- his seventh straight game finding the endzone. With Mason Crosby's extra point, the Packers took the lead 7-3 with about 8:30 left in the first half.