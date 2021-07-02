Packers, Jets to practice together in preseason: report

article

The New York Post is reporting the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets will be getting together for a part of their training camps.

The Post reports "the Jets will conduct two joint practices with the Packers on Aug. 18 and 19 in Green Bay in advance of the two teams meeting in a preseason game on Aug. 21."

There is a connection between the two teams that you may not be aware of. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is the older brother of Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The Post reports Jets head coach Robert Saleh is also very close friends with Matt LaFleur. The two worked and lived together at Central Michigan in 2004 when both were starting out as young coaches.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Read more from the New York Post.