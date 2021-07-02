Expand / Collapse search

Packers, Jets to practice together in preseason: report

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: A detail shot of the helmets on the Green Bay Packers bench during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) article

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The New York Post is reporting the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets will be getting together for a part of their training camps. 

The Post reports "the Jets will conduct two joint practices with the Packers on Aug. 18 and 19 in Green Bay in advance of the two teams meeting in a preseason game on Aug. 21."

There is a connection between the two teams that you may not be aware of. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is the older brother of Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The Post reports Jets head coach Robert Saleh is also very close friends with Matt LaFleur. The two worked and lived together at Central Michigan in 2004 when both were starting out as young coaches. 

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Read more from the New York Post

Aaron Rodgers' holdout 'not fair' to Packers teammates, NFL analyst says
slideshow

Aaron Rodgers' holdout 'not fair' to Packers teammates, NFL analyst says

The drama between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers is still going strong.

Milwaukee Milkmen allow 100% capacity beginning July 6
slideshow

Milwaukee Milkmen allow 100% capacity beginning July 6

The Milwaukee Milkmen announced on Friday, July 2 that Franklin Field will return to allowing 100% capacity as of their next homestand.

Bucks fans wear number 34 with Giannis out of Game 5

The two-time MVP left Game 4 Tuesday night in the third quarter due to a hyperextended left knee.