Packers’ Jamaal Williams spreads smiles with shopping spree

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams is known for his infectious personality and smile.

This holiday season, Williams did his part to put some smiles on the faces of families in his community.

Williams and his family are spreading some much-needed holiday cheer -- smiles on kids' faces, and a financial load taken off their parents.

"We get a bunch of presents and I just can’t believe it," Christopher Howard said.

"I’m very grateful I’ve never had anything like this, so it was an amazing experience," said Leaundra Campbell.

That was the ultimate goal this holiday season for the Packers running back.

"I know it be hard times out there, so just do the best I can to help out any way I can," Williams said.

As part of Williams' organization -- JSwaggDaddy Foundation -- he partnered with the guys of Game on Wisconsin to do a podcast to help raise funds for his "Swagg Bag Giveaway".

"It’s an unfortunate situation, what’s happening right now in the world," said Williams. "Just doing the best I can. I’m just grateful and just happy that, you know, the families are grateful for what’s happening and, you know, just trying to keep them uplifted and just let them know people are here to help them."

The podcast effort raised over $7,800, and Williams matched the rest so that 10 families were able to go on their own $1,000 shopping spree at a Walmart in Green Bay.

It was a true gift to families, like the Vesaws.

"Grateful, grateful. I’m extremely grateful, you know, and I hope that there are more people out there that can get this kind of help because there’s a lot of people that need it," Zandrell Vesaw said. "I’m grateful that I was able to be one of those people. It’s very unbelievable. I can’t even put it into words."

While Williams was not allowed to be inside to interact with the families and their kids per COVID-19 protocols, his entire family was on hand to help out.

"We tried to find a way of making it safe and still making it a joyful experience for families," Nicole Williams, Jamaal's mom, said. "We’ve been facetiming Jamaal so they can see him. Just to see the excitement and the blessing that he can be to the families has been like one of the most enjoyable moments for me."

Giving back to the kids in Green Bay during the holidays isn't something new for Williams. He has done it each year he has been with the Packers -- and this year would be no exception.

""More than anything, the holidays is for the kids, you know, to keep them inspired, keep them uplifted," said Jamaal Williams. "I think at the end of the day when you see all your hard work, and doing everything you can to help others, and they take that with so much gratitude. They’re blessed for it. They’re happy for it. It just makes everything that you’ve done worth it."

That sentiment was not lost on the Vertz family.

"Knowing that this comes from Jamaal, but being able to spend it with his family, them being a part of it adds the whole family thing to it, so this is really…I couldn’t have asked for a better day, it’s been the best day," Tamie Vertz said.

A token of kindness to those who need it most.

