Packers' Jace Sternberger suspended 2 games

article

Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been suspended without pay for the first two regular season games, the NFL announced Thursday, June 10.

The NFL said Sternberger violated the NFL Policy and Program of Substances of Abuse. He will be able to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

Sternberger will be eligible to return to the Packers’ active roster on Tuesday, Sept. 21, following the team’s Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Packers drafted Sternberger in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Texas A&M.

In two professional seasons, Sternberger has played in 18 games and tallied 12 catches for 114 yards and one touchdown.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app