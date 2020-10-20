Expand / Collapse search

Packers hope to get back to winning ways when they tackle Texans

HOUSTON - The Green Bay Packers hope to get back to the team's winning ways when they tackle the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 25. Kickoff is set for noon -- and it's a game you can see only on FOX6. And stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News -- after the game.

According to Packers.com, Sunday's game will mark the fifth matchup between the Packers and Texans, with Green Bay holding a 3-1 lead, including a 2-0 mark in Houston.

The Packers are coming off their first loss of the season. In the first season under Head Coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay lost three regular-season games and each time responded with a win the next week. 

Green Bay will return to Lambeau Field for a Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1. It will be the Packers' third home game of the season -- and first since Oct. 5 against Atlanta.

