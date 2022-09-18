Packers home opener vs. Bears, Green Bay leads 24-7

article

The Green Bay Packers look to bounce back vs. the Chicago Bears in Green Bay's home opener Sunday night, Sept. 18.

The Packers are 0-1 after suffering a lopsided loss in their season opener for a second straight year, falling to the Minnesota Vikings 23-7.

The Packers fell 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints in their first game last year but went on to finish 13-4 and earn the NFC’s top playoff seed. They’re leaning on that experience as they try to bounce back from Sunday's loss at Minnesota.

"I think a lot of our veterans, this isn’t their first rodeo and not the first time they’ve suffered a defeat," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. "But it’s always interesting to see how young guys respond to a defeat or not playing your best. You’ve got to be critical, but at the same time, you still have to try to put your arm around these guys because you want them confident."

One of those young guys is rookie second-round pick Christian Watson, who got wide open but dropped a potential 75-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers on the Packers’ first play from scrimmage.

That was the most glaring of many mistakes the Packers made on a day that left them open to second guessing.

Packers WR Allen Lazard returned from injury Sunday, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers threw to him in the end zone during the Packers' opening drive, but it was broken up.

Mason Crosby was good from 40 yards, making it 3-0 Green Bay to start.

The Bears scored a touchdown to cap off their opening drive; QB Justin Fields running the ball into the end zone himself. The extra point brought the score to Bears 7, Packers 3. That was the score at the end of the first quarter.

As the second quarter got underway, Packers' Aaron Jones ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. With the extra point, the Packers were back in the lead: 10-7.

The Packers' defense responded with a three-and-out.

Aaron Jones' second touchdown of the game came with less than 5 minutes remaining in the first half. This was a passing touchdown. The extra point made it Packers 17, Bears 7.

The Packers extended their lead just before halftime with an Allen Lazard touchdown catch, bringing the score to 24-7.