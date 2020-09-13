Expand / Collapse search

Packers fans, 'happy there's a season,' watch game at 'distanced tables'

By
Published 
Updated 5 hours ago
Green Bay Packers
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Packers fans, happy there’s a season, watch game at distanced tables

Some Green Bay Packers fans who normally would've been at Lambeau Field Sunday watched from Milwaukee due to the coronavirus.

MILWAUKEE - Surreal, wild and unbelievable were just some words Green Bay Packers fans used to describe the 43-34 win Sunday, Sept. 13 over the Minnesota Vikings -- uttered before a single play. This, as fans reacted to all the changes COVID-19 has thrust upon the game itself.  

Under a cloudy, gray sky, specs of green and gold filled the outdoor beer garden at The MECCA in Milwaukee.

"This is my getaway from reality if you will," said Meb Blakeman, Packers fan from Nebraska. "That's what I'm excited about. It's a very different reality now."

For some Packers fans, it was a first.

"I don't know what it's going to be like," said Ben Boldt. "I'm just happy there's a season -- happy we can watch here, even if we can't be at the game."

Ben Boldt and Logan Kluis

Boldt and his buddy, Logan Kluis, would have normally been at Lambeau Field, cheering for their respective teams from the stands.

"It's too bad we can't actually go to the game and be there, but the fact that we can watch the game outside and be together, it's still nice," said Kluis. 

For Sunday, a giant screen served as the next best thing -- with fans not allowed to be there.

"Outdoor seating, distanced tables," said Boldt. "We don't have to be close to people."

Officials at The MECCA asked fans to call ahead to book reservations. 

"We would usually be at a bar in Riverwest called High Dive watching it every Sunday," said Sean Miller, Packers fan from Milwaukee. "Yeah, it's sad I can't be there, but hopefully, we can get this under control."

Miller said it's all a bit surreal -- not just the pandemic. When the Vikings were the only team on the field for the national anthem, it's something he noticed right away.

"Everyone has their right to peacefully do whatever they would like to," he said.

Managers at The MECCA said they didn't expect patrons to wear their masks the entire time they were in the building, and they could take them off when they were eating and drinking -- but they did expect customers to wear them indoors, especially when moving about in the building.

With Aaron Rodgers at ease, Packers roll past Vikings 43-34
slideshow

With Aaron Rodgers at ease, Packers roll past Vikings 43-34

The Packers posted their highest score against the Vikings since a 44-31 victory at the Metrodome on Oct. 27, 2013.

Packers 'stand united for social justice,' stay in locker room for anthem
slideshow

Packers 'stand united for social justice,' stay in locker room for anthem

Packers players have made multiple mentions of a social justice plan in the off-season following the death of George Floyd.

Packers fans, businesses gear up for season: 'We're back'
slideshow

Packers fans, businesses gear up for season: 'We're back'

Kickoff between the Packers and Vikings marks the start of a season bound to be like any other -- for the teams and for the fans.