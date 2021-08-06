Packers free Titletown Family Fest before Lambeau Field practice

article

Leading up to Packers Family Night, Titletown and the Greater Green Bay YMCA are joining the fun with a free Titletown Family Fest – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Families and visitors of all ages are invited to join Titletown and the YMCA for games, live music, bounce houses and more ahead of the Packers practice, which will get underway inside Lambeau Field at 7:20 p.m.

Two bounce houses will be available on the Titletown Plaza, as well as parachute activities on the Playground Lawn. Visitors can enjoy chalk art and face painting, as well as eye black and temporary tattoo stations to get ready for the Packers season. Fans can also take part in giant games, interactive backyard games, a Kids Fit Challenge, misting tents and a bubble station.

To participate in any activities at Titletown Family Fest, waivers are required for each participant. Those who have submitted their waivers will receive a wristband, which will allow them to take part in the activities. Guests are encouraged to fill out their waivers in advance at Titletown.com/waivers.

Titletown Beats, presented by Belmark, also will be featured at Family Fest, with a DJ and drum combo, Scratch & Bang, performing from 3-5 p.m. and a band, Failure to Launch, performing from 5-7 p.m. The full list of Family Fest activities is available at the Titletown website .

Limited parking is available for $5 in the Titletown and Lambeau Field parking lots, which open at 1:30 p.m. Fans are asked to allow extra time for travel and parking, as many guests will be arriving early for Packers Family Night. Tailgating is not permitted in the Titletown parking lot.

