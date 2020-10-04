Expand / Collapse search

Packers-Falcons matchup to be 2nd game of rare Monday NFL double-header

Green Bay Packers
Associated Press
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons will be part of a rare NFL Monday night double-header. This, after moving one of this weekend’s matchups back a day over coronavirus concerns.

New England and Kansas City were scheduled to square off Sunday. But the game was postponed after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list this weekend. Further testing showed none of their teammates were infected with the virus, so the game has been rescheduled for Monday at 6:05 p.m. CDT on CBS.

The original Monday night game pitting Atlanta and Green Bay is being bumped back 45 minutes and will now kick-off at 7:50 p.m. CDT on ESPN.

The Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football Oct. 5.

The injured reserve designation means that Kirksey and Lazard must sit out at least three games.

While we can't tailgate at Lambeau this Monday night, you can bring those flavors to your backyard grill ahead of the game.