Packers eye No. 1 seed; face Bears at Soldier Field

article

Green Bay can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs plus a first-round bye if the Packers beat or tie the Chicago Bears, or if San Francisco (6-9) beats or ties Seattle (11-4). Chicago can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Packers at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon, Jan. 3.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Packers take the field Sunday without offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, who will miss the rest of the season after the three-time Pro Bowl selection injured his knee in practice Thursday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

The Packers (12-3), who pounded Tennessee last week, began their win streak by dominating the Bears at Lambeau Field. If they beat or tie Chicago (8-7), the No. 1 seed is theirs. A loss or tie by Seattle against San Francisco would also do it for Green Bay.

The Bears have scored 30 or more points in four straight games for the first time since 1965. And if they beat the Packers, they will make the playoffs for the second time in coach Matt Nagy's three seasons.

The game started with an opening kickoff challenge after Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson slipped at the 1-yard line. The ruling on the field that Patterson was out of bounds before he touched the ball would stand, and the Packers lost a timeout.

Chicago got on the board with a touchdown run by David Montgomery with about 7:30 left in the first quarter -- an opening drive score. With the extra point, the Bears led 7-0.

The Packers got on the board as the second quarter began with Robert Tonyan's 11th touchdown catch of the season. Mason Crosby's extra point was good, bringing the score to 7 all after the Packers' 12-play drive.

A 30-yard field goal put the Bears up 10-7 with just over 10 minutes left in the first half.

A 72-yard touchdown run by Marques Valdez Scantling put the Packers back in the lead with 14 points over Chicago's 10 with 8:30 left in the second quarter.

A touchdown catch by Dominique Dafney extended the Packers' lead to 21-10. Dafney saw his first NFL touchdown one week after his first NFL touch.

The Bears added a field goal just before halftime, bringing the score to 21-13.

Another Chicago field goal in the third quarter brought the score to 21-16.