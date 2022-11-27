Packers, Eagles prime-time matchup at Philadelphia

article

The Green Bay Packers (4-7) travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles (9-1) in a prime-time matchup on Sunday night, Nov. 27.

According to Packers.com, this is the first time the Packers and Eagles matchup with be on Sunday night. The Packers have won six of the last eight meetings against the Eagles (including playoffs), including the last three contests at Philadelphia (2016, 2010 Playoffs, 2010). The last time the Packers played at Philadelphia was also a prime-time game, a 27-13 win on Monday Night Football in 2016.

Green Bay is 16-4 in prime-time games since 2019, an .800 winning percentage that ranks No. 2 in the NFL over that span (Kansas City, 17-4, .810). Of those 20 contests, 10 have been played on Sunday nights with the Packers going 8-2 with an .800 winning percentage.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

In Week 13, Green Bay plays at division foe Chicago, ending a run of five road trips in seven games, and then will have its bye week before coming back to host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football on December 19.