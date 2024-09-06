Packers, Eagles in Brazil for season opener; watch party in Oak Creek

The Brief The Green Bay Packers are in Brazil to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Sept. 6. As the season kicks off, football fever will sweep through Drexel Town Square as the City of Oak Creek and Moran's Pub team up to host a game-watching extravaganza. Joining the fun are members of The Tundra Line, the official drumline of the Green Bay Packers.



The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will play the first NFL regular-season game in South America when they open the season against each other Friday night at Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Both teams are coming off postseason appearances. The Packers capitalized on a late surge to advance to the NFC divisional playoffs before losing at San Francisco. The Eagles started out 10-1 but won just once more the rest of the season and fell to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.

As the season kicks off, football fever will sweep through Drexel Town Square as the City of Oak Creek and Moran's Pub team up to host a game-watching extravaganza. The inaugural Green and Gold Tailgate, set for Friday, Sept. 6, promises an evening of gridiron action, family fun, and community under the stars.

"We're thrilled to bring this unique event to Drexel Town Square," says Marcia Wayer, Oak Creek's Director of Marketing and Public Relations. "The Green and Gold Tailgate is a perfect way to kick off the football season while bringing the community together for an evening of fun and camaraderie."

From the moment the festivities kick off at 5 p.m., there's something for everyone:

Family-Friendly Fun: Kids will be entertained with exciting games organized by Milwaukee Yard, ensuring the little ones are part of the action.

Pre-game and Halftime Excitement: Test your football knowledge with trivia during halftime – a perfect chance to show off your team spirit and win some cool prizes!

Feast Like a Champion: A lineup of food trucks will be serving all your game day favorites, while Moran's Pub keeps the beverages flowing.

Related article

Joining the fun are members of The Tundra Line, the official drumline of the Green Bay Packers. The high-energy ensemble will be performing throughout the evening thanks to the support of Oak Creek's Tehan Greenhouses and Moran's Pub.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"We are really excited to be part of the Tailgate and bring this part of Lambeau Field to Oak Creek. It should be a fun night ... the best atmosphere outside of Brazil for the game," pub owner James Moran said, "We love bringing the community together for events like this, and cheers to the City of Oak Creek for their partnership in making this happen."

Don't forget to bring your chairs and blankets for optimal comfort as you settle in for the 7:15 p.m. kickoff.

The Source The Associated Press contributed to this report.



