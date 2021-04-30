Packers draft Ohio State's Myers, Clemson's Rodgers

article

The Green Bay Packers drafted offensive lineman Josh Myers in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2021 NFL draft on Friday, April 30.

The team later on Friday acquired the 85th overall pick in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, selecting Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

After losing starting center Corey Linsley, also an Ohio State alumnus, in free agency, the Packers went back to the Buckeyes in search of a replacement.

Rodgers played four seasons for the Tigers, amassing 2,144 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He posted a 1,000-yard season in his final campaign.

In the first round on Thursday, the Packers selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes 29th overall.

The Packers entered the 2021 draft with 10 total picks. They enter rounds four through seven on Saturday with seven picks remaining.

