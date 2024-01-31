Packers hire Jeff Hafley as new defensive coordinator

article

The Green Bay Packers have hired Jeff Hafley as their new defensive coordinator, the team confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Hafley had been the head coach at Boston College the past four seasons.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff, his wife, Gina, and their daughters, Hope and Leah, to the Packers and the Green Bay community," coach Matt LaFleur said. "Jeff has had success at every stop of his coaching career with an impressive track record of developing players at every level. We look forward to him leading our defense."

ESPN first reported the news, noting he's a "longtime friend" of LaFleur.

While at BC, he led the Eagles to bowl eligibility in three of his four years. Prior to his time at BC, Hafley was the co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach for Ohio State in 2019. In his one season in Columbus, he was a finalist for the Frank Broyles Award and the 247 Sports Defensive Coordinator of the Year.

The Packers on Jan. 24 announced Joe Barry would not return as defensive coordinator – a post he held for three seasons.

Green Bay’s defense struggled so much that LaFleur was asked at one point about the possibility of changing coordinators while the season was still underway, though the defense performed much better after Christmas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.