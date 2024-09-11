Colts' Alec Pierce has Packers fan family in Menomonee Falls

The Brief Alec Pierce and the Indianapolis Colts will face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The wide receiver's grandparents live in Menomonee Falls, where Blue and White has moved in on Green and Gold.



The Green Bay Packers have their first home game of the season Sunday at Lambeau Field, and Green and Gold fans will be out in force. But one of the players on the opposition will have his share of support, too.

Anne and Ron Pierce are rightfully very proud of their nine grandchildren, all of whom have had academic and athletic success. One of those grandchildren will play against the Packers on Sunday.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Alec Pierce is a wide receiver for Indianapolis. He grew up in suburban Chicago before playing for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati and being drafted in the same receivers class as Green Bay's Christian Watson. He's fast, tough and smart on the field – and also serves as family media advisor when it comes to doing TV interviews.

Anne and Ron Pierce

Anne Pierce was a teacher, Ron an engineer, while living in New Berlin for more than 50 years. They are now in Menomonee Falls where they'll be watching this weekend and reminiscing.

The Packers were the team in the Pierce household for years, but Blue and White has moved in on Green and Gold. No. 14 for the Colts is hands down number one for his home team.