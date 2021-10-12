Packers' Jones on history-making win, Bears week

article

Fourth time's a charm for Mason Crosby as the Green Bay Packers secured another win on the road in Cincinnati, beating the Bengals 25-22 in overtime.

On the FOX6 Blitz, FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Packers running back Aaron Jones to get his thoughts on the crazy finish and what we can expect to see during Bears week.

Zhao: "The Packers get the big victory in Cincinnati, and there to witness it all is Packers running back Aaron Jones. Aaron, after such a crazy game like that, how good does it feel to come out with a victory?"

Jones: "It feels really amazing, you know? We put in the work, we stayed together. We continued to fight through all adversity, and so to come out of the right side of that feels amazing."

Zhao: "Matt LaFleur said he went up to Mason Crosby before that game-winning 49-yard field goal and asked him if he wanted to kick it. He said, ‘I got this.’ Can you share the message or what you said to Mason before that big kick as well?"

Jones: "I just went up to Mason and told him ‘I love you.’ He told me ‘I love you’ back and gave me a little smile and a head nod, and I knew we were good from there."

Zhao: "For the first time in Packers team history, they had a game that had a 300-yard passer in Aaron Rodgers, a 200-yard receiver in Davante Adams and a 100-yard rusher in yourself. What does it really feel like to be a part of history?"

Jones: "It's a blessing to be a part of history. I said in today's age, it's hard to be the first to do something, and so that's an honor. Just playing in a great offense, with great guys, it's just, I'm blessed to be a part of it."

Zhao: "There was a report that rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase went up to Davante Adams after the game and asked him for his jersey, so I'm curious: Aaron, early on in your career, was there one guy where you would've asked for his jersey after a game, or is there somebody you'd like to maybe ask down the line?"

Jones: "At the time it was Adrian Peterson, and I got to switch with him which was pretty amazing. You know, he's one of the guys I looked up to coming into the league and him being from Texas, I'm from Texas, so got the ties there."

Zhao: "Looking ahead to Sunday, you guys are in Chicago, playing the Bears, another fun rivalry game. What can we expect to see in this game knowing that you've had success against this Bears defense?"

Jones: "Just coming out hard, you know, playing fast and physical from the first snap. They're at home. This is a division rival, and it's all about the (NFC) North. It's a division opponent, so we know they're going to be ready to play, and we got to be ready to play."

The Packers take on the Bears in Chicago Sunday, Oct. 17 at noon – a game you'll see only on FOX6.