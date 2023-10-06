Packers' Bakhtiari out for season, to undergo knee surgery

article

Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari will miss the rest of the season due to lingering knee issues, he told reporters Friday, according to WLUK, and will need another left knee surgery.

Bakhtiari, 32, has not played since Week 1 against the Chicago Bears due to lingering knee issues. The offensive lineman has been dealing with health uncertainty ever since tearing his left ACL while in the midst of an All-Pro season in 2020 – the last time he earned such honors.

The knee injury caused Bakhtiari to play in just one game during the 2021 season. He played 11 games last season, sitting out three because of his knee and three others because of an appendectomy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





